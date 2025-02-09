Winter storm watch issued for Kansas City area for Wednesday winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The entire Kansas City region is included in a winter storm warning thanks to a storm that’s expected to hit Wednesday.

Snowfall totals exceeding six inches are possible across a large part of the area, with some areas receiving as much as 10 inches of snow.

The watch covers a time frame from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A smaller system is expected to bring light snowfall to the area Monday night into Tuesday. Totals are expected to range from a dusting to two inches.

Another system is possible in the area next weekend.

Regardless of snowfall totals, temperatures are expected to turn decidedly colder over the next several days, with overnight lows in the single digits to around zero.

