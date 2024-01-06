Winter storm watch issued for Kansas City area for Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm watch for the Kansas City area for Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

NWS says heavy snow is possible, with accumulations of 4 to 6 inches forecasted. Wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are expected, according to NWS.

The storm is expected to affect portions of east-central and northeast Kansas, as well as central, north-central, northeast and west-central regions of Missouri, per NWS.

The NWS says "patchy, blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility" during morning and evening commutes.

