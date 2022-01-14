Watch
Winter weather advisory issued for Kansas City Saturday

Jonathan Goede
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 06:15:42-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The entire Kansas City area is under a winter weather advisory beginning at midnight.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory to last through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Around 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected along with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

In Kansas, Miami, Linn, Leavenworth, Wyandotte and Johnson counties are under the advisory.

In Missouri, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline, Howard, Cass, Johnson, Pettis, Cooper, Bates and Henry county are under the advisory.

The advisory has been issued due to the potential for slippery road conditions and blowing snow.

