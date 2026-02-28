Winter weather advisory issued for portions of KSHB 41 viewing area starting Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of the KSHB 41 viewing area are included in a winter weather advisory from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.

KSHB 41 Meteorologist Wes Peery says wintry precipitation and travel impacts are possible, especially Sunday night.

For Kansas City and the I-70 corridor, precipitation looks mainly rain with only a low chance of a wintry mix, according to Peery.

The National Weather Service placed several counties in northern Missouri and northeastern Kansas in a winter weather advisory Saturday. Affected counties include Atchison, Doniphan and Jefferson in Kansas and Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, and DeKalb in Missouri.

The advisory is expected to last from noon Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday.

