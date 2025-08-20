KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. told county officials Wednesday he likely won’t seek re-election next year.

The announcement comes just weeks before the Sept. 30, 2025, recall election in which voters will be asked whether to recall White.

"After much prayer, reflection, and discussion with my family, I have decided that I do not plan to seek re-election as Jackson County Executive when my term ends next year," White wrote in the letter, dated Aug. 20.

With recall election looming, Frank White Jr. says he likely won’t seek re-election in 2026

White acknowledged the recall election and said he continues to "fight that effort."

"While I do not plan to run again, I must be candid — there is a part of me that could reconsider," White said in the letter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—