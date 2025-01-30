Woman charged for allegedly selling drugs, causing death in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is accused of selling drugs to another woman which subsequently ended in her dying in February 2024.

Beulah Beatrice Quiroz is charged with distribution of a controlled substance - causing death and use of a communication facility - in the commission of a felony drug violation

Quiroz allegedly sold drugs to a woman on Feb. 5, 2024, and the woman later died.

Quiroz was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center, court records show.

She's due back in court for a status hearing on Feb. 6.

