Woman dies from injuries in overnight fire at Kansas City, Missouri, apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman in her mid-60s died early Monday from injuries she sustained in an apartment fire in Kansas City, Missouri.

Firefighters were called just before 1:30 a.m. Monday on an EMS alarm in the 3100 block of Flora.

When firefighters arrived, a fire alarm came in for the same building on the 5th floor.

One crew handled the EMS call.A second crew encountered smoke and fire in a 5th-floor apartment.

During a search of the apartment, crews located an unconscious woman in her mid-60s, who was removed from the apartment through a window of an adjoining apartment.

She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, while receiving lifesaving interventions while enroute.

The woman passed away at the hospital.

The fire was quickly brought under control and contained to the single apartment.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department's Bomb and Arson squad is now investigating the fire.

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