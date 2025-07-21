Woman's body recovered on Overland Park trail with flash flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department says the body of an adult woman was recovered Monday morning on a trail experiencing flash flooding.

Around 9:40 a.m. Monday, Overland Park police were notified of a missing person who frequently walks on a trail west of Nall Avenue and W. 155th Street.

Police responded to the area and located the body of the missing person in the nearby creek, which was overflowing above the banks due to recent heavy rains.

Crews from the Overland Park Fire Department were called to the scene just after 11 a.m. on the trail, located near 15324 W. Woodson Street in Overland Park.

Crews were able to recover the body.

Parts of the Kansas City area were included in a flash flood warning Monday as several bands of rain fell over already saturated ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

