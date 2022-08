KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Harrisonville, Missouri, woman died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Cass County.

Linda Christiansen, 66, was driving on northbound Interstate 49 shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, when her vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a sign.

The vehicle overturned in the collision and Christiansen was ejected. She was pronounced dead on the scene.