KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Bates City woman was killed in an ATV crash Sunday afternoon north of Kingsville, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says shortly after 4 p.m. Sharon K. Bemboom, 69, was killed when the 1990 John Deere Gator she was riding in overturned on 1690 NW 200 Road, just west of NW State Highway W.

The driver suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.