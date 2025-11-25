Woman killed in near head-on crash in Lawrence Monday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was killed in a near head-on crash in the 1500 block of East 23rd Street in Lawrence Monday evening.

The Lawrence Police Department says just after 7:00 p.m. they arrived as a witness was performing CPR on a woman.

Officers and EMS continued life-saving measures, but the woman was died at the scene.

The Accident Investigation Unit determined the woman was traveling eastbound, and crossed into the westbound lanes of east 23rd Street near Harper.

They believe the elderly woman suffered a medical emergency just before the crash.

The driver and passengers in the SUV suffered minor injuries, and did not require hospitalization.

