Woman swept away by Kansas City, Kansas, floodwaters hung onto tree until water receded

Jeff Penner
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman swept away by floodwaters early Thursday from a campsite in Kansas City, Kansas, managed to cling to a tree until the water receded, and she walked away with minor injuries.

A man called 911 about 4 a.m. and told emergency dispatchers that floodwaters from a nearby creek washed away his girlfriend from a campsite where they were staying near 6301 State Ave., according to Scott Schaunaman, assistant chief of training and public information for KCKFD.

Firefighters spent about three-and-a-half hours looking for the woman, Schaunaman said.

She managed to grab onto a tree and clung there until the water receded.

The woman, about 60 years old, walked away safely from the tree, and firefighters located the woman at a nearby trailer park.

She suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Firefighters were dispatched to 89 calls between midnight and 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Schaunaman.

Over 40 of those calls were for water rescue or related incidents, he said.

Most of the calls came before 6 a.m.


