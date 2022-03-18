Women lead the way at Amazon’s Lenexa delivery facility

LENEXA, Kan. — Amazon’s opening of a new delivery facility in Lenexa, Kansas, in June 2021 came just months after the worldwide e-commerce giant pledged to increase the number of women in senior technical jobs by 30 percent. An early hire to help reach that goal was bringing in Mandy Turner to open the facility and serve as its site lead.

“I bring things I’ve learned along the way that are different than maybe a male counterpart has experienced,” Turner pointed out. “That allows my leaders and my associates to see it’s possible for them to get there. That operations isn’t just a male role. We can have female leaders.”

The delivery facility, known as DKS3, processes about 30,000 packages each day. About 200 employees sort and organize the packages, then load them into trucks to deliver to addresses between Lawrence, Kansas, and Raytown, Missouri.

Since opening in June, the facility has handed more than 6 million packages.

Along the way, women like Keelie Marks, have climbed the ranks. Late last year, she earned a promotion as learning trainer.

“I do see her [Mandy Turner] as my mentor and somebody I want to be like someday,” Marks said. “She’s intelligent and she just brings happiness to me.”

Turner and one of Amazon’s local human resources business partners Makisa Upton have launched and/or served on internal groups like “Women on the Rise” and “Women of Amazon Logistics,” which offer guidance on mentorship, career development, community service, resumé writing and other skills designed to help women advance their careers with the company.

“It’s one of the best things about being here is being able to develop others and be a part of a team that cares so much about seeing other leaders, women leaders, all leaders, develop their skillset and grow,” Upton said.

During Women’s History Month this March, Turner gave all her employees, including men, t-shirts which read, “As strong as the woman next to me.” She’s hosting panel discussions featuring women leaders and playing women’s trivia throughout the month.

Turner said her leadership philosophy focuses on creating a fun work environment, engaging with employees, and assuming positive intent - that everyone is doing the best they can.