Women's basketball superstar Caitlin Clark announced as featured speaker for Women's Sports Awards in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Caitlin Clark, women's basketball's most visible star, is scheduled to be the featured speaker at the 2025 Women's Sports Awards presented by Burns & McDonnell.

The announcement came Tuesday morning in a news release from WIN for KC, the local nonprofit dedicated to helping women and girls through sports, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Jessica Hill/AP Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is guarded by Connecticut Sun forward Tiffany Mitchell, right, in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn.

The luncheon, to be held Feb. 4, 2025 at T-Mobile Center, is the largest fundraiser and luncheon celebrating the achievements of women and girls in sports on National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

“As we recognize incredible women and girls who have made an impact through sports in the Kansas City area, it’s an honor to have one of the preeminent athletes in the world – Caitlin Clark – at the Women’s Sports Awards,” Taylor Obersteadt, Director of WIN for KC, stated in a news release from the organization. “Her work through the Caitlin Clark Foundation parallels the work WIN for KC does every day to emphasize the lifetime benefits of sports and physical activity."

Clark played her way into the international spotlight with her record-setting efforts at the University of Iowa. She was the first college player to score more than 3,000 points, pull down 750 rebounds and dish out 750 assists, according to the news release.

She was the first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, named the league's Rookie of the Year and a first-team selection on the All-WNBA team.

“Sports have played a pivotal role in my life, helping develop critical skills like teamwork, resiliency and confidence that serve me on and off the court,” Clark stated in the news release. “WIN for KC are incredible champions for creating opportunity for girls and women through sports and I’m excited to join them to celebrate those that are making an impact.”.

McKenzie Nelson

A limited number of general admission tickets will be available to the public.

They are expected to go on sale at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 20. Click here to purchase tickets.

—

