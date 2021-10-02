Women's march targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON — The first big Women’s March of the Biden administration heads straight for the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The march in Washington on Saturday will be part of nationwide protests demanding continued access to abortion.

Thousands of women filled a square near the White House for a rally before the march.

Many waved signs that said “Mind your own uterus" and “Abortion is a personal choice, not a legal debate,” among other messages.

The demonstrations come days before the start of a new term for the Supreme Court that will decide the future of abortion rights in the United States.

The first big Women's March in 2017 was spurred by President Donald Trump's inauguration the day before.