Women's march targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020, file photo with the U.S Capitol in the back ground, demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington. The first Women's March of the Biden administration heads straight for the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, part of protests around the country demanding continued access to abortion in a year that conservative lawmakers and judges have that access on the line. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 11:49 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 12:49:33-04

WASHINGTON — The first big Women’s March of the Biden administration heads straight for the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court.

The march in Washington on Saturday will be part of nationwide protests demanding continued access to abortion.

Thousands of women filled a square near the White House for a rally before the march.

Many waved signs that said “Mind your own uterus" and “Abortion is a personal choice, not a legal debate,” among other messages.

The demonstrations come days before the start of a new term for the Supreme Court that will decide the future of abortion rights in the United States.

The first big Women's March in 2017 was spurred by President Donald Trump's inauguration the day before.

