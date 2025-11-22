World Cup cash: How homeowners can capitalize by renting their homes during the tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Area residents are preparing to turn their homes into short-term rentals during next year's FIFA World Cup, hoping to capitalize on the influx of visitors while showcasing their communities.

World Cup cash: How homeowners can profit by renting their homes

Scott Break lives in the Brookside neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri. Break is planning to move out for a couple of days next summer so he can turn his home into a short-term rental.

“Just an opportunity to maybe make a little bit of extra money,” Break said.

The money he makes would be used for “improvements around the house.”

Break already has a full-time Airbnb in Waldo that he also will rent out during the tournament.

“People can come to Kansas City and we can show them our community and how great Kansas City is,” he said.

For Break, it’s also a chance to escape KC’s craziness during the event. He and his family will be staying with relatives in southwest Missouri.

“It's an amazing way for you to take that summer vacation you’ve always wanted to take, but maybe didn’t have the money for,” said Airbnb Policy Lead Vincent Frillici.

He says the average Kansas City resident could earn about $3,500 by sharing their home during the FIFA games.

People can also choose to rent just a room of their home.

“Everyone will have a chance to share their home, wherever it’s located,” Frillici said.

According to the City of Kansas City, the Major Event Short-Term Rental (STR) Registration will be similar to the regular annual Short-Term Rental registration — but with a shorter duration and a reduced fee.

The fee is $50 per listing.

The city has not finalized the start and end dates for the World Cup major event period.

According to the city, the number of short-term rentals fluctuates between 530 and 580 throughout the year.