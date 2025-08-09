World Cup preparations: Kansas City working to register thousands of volunteers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is recruiting 6,000 volunteers to serve as ambassadors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with roles ranging from greeting visitors at arrival points, providing directions and streetcar tips.

While people can already sign up, the official application period will open in the upcoming weeks.

On September 15, the application portal closes.

KSHB

David Winslow is a special education teacher. He usually has the summer off, but he is excited about a chance next year to volunteer during the FIFA World Cup.

“Wouldn't you want to be part of something in this area, especially something that may not happen again?” Winslow said. “It is going to be pretty neat. It's exciting to see it happen.”

KSHB

He is among 10,000 people who have already shown interest in volunteering.

Organizers hope to recruit an additional 5,000 volunteers before the registration deadline.

Their target is to have 6,000 volunteers for next summer.

KSHB

“I don't know that I want to be a parking lot attendant," Winslow said. "I'd prefer maybe guiding people to certain areas. I’m not sure.”

According to KC 2026 CEO Pam Kramer, this is the only opportunity to sign up.

“Volunteers will really be our ambassadors to the world,” she said.

KSHB

The volunteers will undergo training and background checks.

Interviews will be conducted in October. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

“The chance to be part of the biggest event to ever happen in the region is worth signing up for,” Kramer said.

There are other perks — volunteers will receive an 11-piece kit from Adidas, including shoes.

They also will get meals, breaks, drinks, and additional rewards.

“We can't host the World Cup without the volunteers, and the volunteer experience is the way for people here to engage with the World Cup,” Kramer said.

For Winslow, volunteering represents a welcome change to his routine.

"It will be a nice change before I go back to school in the fall," he said.