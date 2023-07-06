Watch Now
World War II-era military shell found Thursday in Olathe, does not pose a threat to the public

Posted at 5:45 PM, Jul 06, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An excavating crew clearing undeveloped land at about noon on Thursday in Olathe found a World War II-era artillery shell.

The crew was working near West 121st Street and Nelson Road when they found the shell, according to Olathe Fire Department spokesperson Mike Hall.

A joint effort by explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) experts from the Olathe Fire Department, ATF and Fort Riley's 774th EOD Company removed the shell.

No evacuations were needed because the land is undeveloped.

The shell is to be destroyed at a safe location.

