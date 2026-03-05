Six Flags sells Worlds of Fun, 6 other parks to Kansas City-based EPR Properties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation said Thursday it was selling seven regional theme parks - including Worlds of Fun - to Kansas City, Missouri-based EPR Properties Inc .

In a news release Thursday, the company said it acquired the theme parks for $342 million.

The seven parks comprise over 1,600 acres, featuring 418 attractions across five states and Canada, and drawing approximately 4.5 million annual attendees.

The U.S.Parks - Enchanted Parks include:



Worlds of Fun - Amusement & Waterpark in Kansas City, Missouri

Valleyfair - Amusement & Waterpark - Minneapolis

Six Flags St. Louis - Amusement & Waterpark - St. Louis

Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston - Waterpark - Galveston, Texas

Michigan's Adventure - Amusement & Waterpark - Grand Rapids, Michigan

Six Flags Great Excape - Amusement & Waterpark - Queensbury, New York

Canadian Park



Six Flags La Ronda - Amusement Park - Montreal, QC

As part of Thursday's announcement, Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun posted an update on its website to answer questions from fans and season-ticket holders.

"We understand how meaningful these parts are to the communities they serve and to the guests who have grown up visiting them," Six Flags said in its announcement. "Our teams at these locations have created countless memories, and they are an important part of the Six Flags family."

Six Flags says it anticipates the seven parks it sold will continue normal operations through the 2026 season. All 2026 season passes and active memberships will be honored throughout 2026, including multi-park access. EPR Properties will also have the ability to use the Six Flags branding through 2026.

"We are confident in the future of these parts under the care of EPR and its operating partners, who have strong experience managing parks of this scale," Six Flags said. "At the same time, this decision allows Six Flags to invest more deeply in the parks with the greatest opportunity for growth and innovation."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—