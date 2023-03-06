World's Window in Brookside announces it is closing its doors in March

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — World's Window in Brookside, a nearly 39-year-old store that sells clothing, home decor and more, announced it will officially close later in March.

Owners Jan and Lonnie Buerge first told KSHB 41 News that they were looking to sell the shop back in November 2022.

"The biggest emotions are when our customers come in and say how much they'll miss coming in here," Lonnie Buerge said back in November.

Now, the Kansas City, Missouri, shop is just weeks away from closing its doors.

The shop owners previously said they would have loved for World's Window to operate as it is under new ownership after it closes.

"While this isn't the announcement we had hoped to make as we tried to find a buyer for our store, ﻿it is now time for us to finish this chapter of our lives," the World's Window website says.

The Buerges say while the shop's closing is bittersweet, they look forward to enjoying time with family, travel, writing, photography and more.

World's Window is holding a going-out-of-business sale for the next two weeks, starting Monday, with increasing discounts starting at 40% off.

"We had no idea when we started as a tiny market stall in Westport in 1984 that we would grow numerous times including our move to Brookside," Buerge said in a written statement released Monday. "We treasure the relationships that developed over the years with fellow small business owners, the Brookside community, our beloved staff and customers, the small companies we have partnered with and artisans around the world."

