Wreck shuts down U.S. 40 Highway in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews say multiple people were seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon along U.S. 40 Highway.

A tweet from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City office said the highway was closed as of 4:45 p.m. at Denton Road in Independence.

🚨Breaking: All lanes of 40 Hwy & Denton Rd. closed @JacksonCountyMO. Possible multiple fatalities. Several emergency crews now on scene. Find alternate routes. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/dRZYzsUJZ6 — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) May 18, 2021

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.