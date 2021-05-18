Watch
Wreck shuts down U.S. 40 Highway in Independence

Missouri Department of Transportation
A crash on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, on U.S. Highway 40 in Independence, Missouri.
Posted at 5:18 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 18:18:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews say multiple people were seriously hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon along U.S. 40 Highway.

A tweet from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City office said the highway was closed as of 4:45 p.m. at Denton Road in Independence.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

