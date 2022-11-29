Wyandot BBQ's 2nd location reopens after oven fire

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandot BBQ is smoking meat and taking care of customers again after an oven fire forced the popular Johnson County joint to close.

More than 900 people feasted on burnt ends, ribs and sandwiches at the restaurant's West 75th Street location.

“It’s been wonderful to see all the support,” said Dawn Williams, Wyandot BBQ 2.

Williams said hers is a family raised on BBQ.

Her father, Ron Williams, began in the barbecue business mopping floors at Rosedale's BBQ more than 60 years ago.

Williams opened Wyandot BBQ more than 40 years ago.

His brother, Ron Williams II, has owned the restaurant's second location for 25 years.

Customers love Wyandot BBQ 2's burnt ends, ribs, and sandwiches.

“We’ve been told we have the best French fries in Kansas City,” said Dawn Williams.

But customers of the 75th Street location had to wait also a year to enjoy those fries and other favorite items.

“Right about a year ago, on December 4th there was an oven fire,” said Williams.

They tore the building down to its studs and rebuilt with the re-opening last weekend.

Word spread fast because the door stayed swinging.

“I’ve been driving by a year waiting for them to reopen because I’ve been coming here for 30 years,” said a customer dining at Wyandot BBQ 2.

“My dad’s worked so hard and my brother I’m so proud of them,” Williams said. “A lot of people know Wyandot BBQ.”

