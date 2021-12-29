Wyandotte County administrator stepping down in January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas county administrator Doug Bach will retire from his position on Jan. 6, 2022.

The county made the announcement on Wednesday.

Bach served as county administrator since 2014 and served in other county positions prior to that, totaling over 30 years of service.

“I am honored to have served with the many hardworking, talented individuals across the Unified Government,” Bach said in a statement. “Together, we have tackled many challenges and are now well-positioned to rebound from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

The county recognizes Bach for his work in revitalizing the area economy and eliminating debt obligations.