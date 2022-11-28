Wyandotte County, KCK community activist Broderick Crawford dies after health complications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Broderick Crawford, a staunch community activist for Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, died after a health challenge left him in a coma for nearly a year.

Crawford was the president and former executive director of NBC Community Development Corporation in KCK, managing and overseeing projects that strove for better health outcomes throughout the Wyandotte County community.

Jill Peltzer, the chair of the NBC Community Development board of directors, confirmed to KSHB 41 News that Crawford passed away.

After Crawford underwent an outpatient procedure on Dec. 1, 2021, he experienced health complications and fell into a coma, according to information from a closed Go Fund Me to help pay for his recovery.

Crawford dedicated his life "to assisting and improving the lives of those who are less fortunate," according to his NBC Community Development biography .

Crawford spent more than 30 years in the healthcare industry and severed on a number of community and research boards impacting the Wyandotte County community, including the county's Health Equity Task Force .

He was among the first in KCK to sound the alarm about the disproportionate impact COVID-19 had on minority communities early during the pandemic.

Crawford, who also was a voice against violence in the community, helped organize a food pantry at New Bethel Church during the pandemic as well.