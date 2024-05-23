Wyandotte County Lake Park back open after storm damage clean up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wyandotte County Lake Park is back open after storms earlier this week caused extensive damage in the park.

The storm blew down trees and power lines and caused extensive damage to the boat dock, according to a news release from the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

Workers from the Kansas City, Kansas, Parks and Recreation Department, Unified Government staff and teams from the Board of Public Utilities worked together to get the park open.

But the Wyandotte County Park Lake won't be the only spot to cool off during the Memorial Day weekend.

The city's Parkwood Pool and four splash grounds will open Saturday, May 25.

The pool will be open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The pool, at 950 Quindaro, will be closed on Tuesday, May 28.

Splash grounds are located in Heathwood, Pierson and Eisenhower parks.