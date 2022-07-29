Watch Now
Wyandotte County officials OK zoning changes for Rock Island Railroad Bridge; Construction set to begin

Bridge to include restaurants, river deck
Posted at 9:22 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 22:24:24-04

The Kansas City area will soon welcome a first-of-its-kind entertainment district — on a bridge.

On Thursday, the Wyandotte County Board of Commissioners signed off on zoning changes to the property, making way for the construction of the project to begin.

Construction for the new Rock Island Railroad Bridge will begin in October.

The project will come to life on the Kaw River Railroad Bridge over the Kansas River, which has been abandoned for years.

It will connect the West Bottoms in Kansas City, Missouri, across the state line to Kansas City, Kansas.

According to the bridges proposal, it will include a food hall, public seating, bars and coffee shops, among other things.

A full list of the what the bridge will include can be found on the Rock Island website.

Michael Zeller, a founder and developer with Flying Truss, LLC, said the new venue could open for business in the summer of 2023.

