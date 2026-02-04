Wyandotte County residents packed Tuesday night public hearing on Chiefs STAR bonds proposal

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

More than 50 Wyandotte County residents spoke to Unified Government commissioners Tuesday night about a proposed STAR bonds district that would pay for a new stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Many of those who spoke demanded more transparency and community input before any final decision is made.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB 41 Wyandotte County residents speaks at Tuesday night public hearing on STAR bond district

Speakers raised questions about property taxes, infrastructure impacts, and whether local businesses would benefit from the development.

"We had no voice on it," one resident told commissioners. "We had no vote on it.”

Another speaker asked that commissioners put the proposal to a public vote.

Some residents who spoke expressed support for bringing the Chiefs to Kansas City, Kansas. They also emphasized the need for community benefits.

Speakers also pushed for local business opportunities to be a key in any deal.

"This deal will make a lot more sense if we prioritize local small businesses," one speaker said.

Others said the proposal was a a significant opportunity for the area.

“A professional sports stadium brings regional and national visibility, attracts tourism, creates jobs. supports local small businesses and generates revenue,” a supporter said.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB 41 Wyandotte County resident speaks at Tuesday night's public hearing on STAR bonds district

Several speakers wanted greater transparency from commissioners about the deal's details.

"I think the people need more information," one speaker said.

"Please, be transparent," another resident urged. "Be as transparent as possible.” .

Several residents questioned spending public money on a stadium when the community faces other needs, including education, roads, and support to the homeless community.

"Telling us that we have to help them build a stadium when we can't even feed or house the homeless,” one person said.

Property tax concerns were also brought up

"If we can't get nothing, we aren't giving anything," another speaker said.

There also were concerns the proposal would hurt an area with potential for residential growth.

There also were numerous questions that were not answered about the proposal's financial details.

Many in the crowd called on commissioners to reject the current proposal.

Wyandotte County commissioners addressed some of the community's concerns at the end of the hearing.

The crowd was told more information about the STAR bonds and the Chiefs stadium proposal would be revealed at a 5:30 p.m. meeting Thursday.

There is an agenda item for commissioners to vote at the Thursday meeting on whether to approve the STAR bonds district:

Approval of an ordinance electing to participate in a STAR bond project by pledging local sales and use taxes as a source of payment of STAR bonds issued by the Kansas Development Finance Authority related to a sports stadium.

