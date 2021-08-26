Wyandotte County updates guidance on social gatherings amid the increase in COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Unified Government Public Health Department released its new guidance on personal and social gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

The county cited the increase in cases and hospitalizations due to the delta variant as the cause for the updated guidance, according to a news release from UGPHD.

The county's recommendations for outdoor and indoor gatherings are the same for fully vaccinated and not fully vaccinated people, but there is one difference.

Fully vaccinated individuals are asked to limit gathering sizes and wear a mask while indoors, and not fully vaccinated individuals are strongly advised to avoid gathering with people outside their household.

Individuals can unmask when everyone in their party is outdoors and social distance can be maintained, and the county recommends planning outdoor over indoor gatherings when possible.

The county also recommends that all outdoor gatherings be limited to 25 people and indoor gatherings be limited to 10 people socially distanced.

All individuals create a high risk for spreading COVID-19, particularly the delta variant, when they do not wear a mask and do not limit the number of people attending a gathering, according to the release.

This guidance does not include large gatherings, but UGPHD urges caution for businesses, organizations and groups planning large events. Also, the guidance does not apply to COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics.

UGPHD will monitor the COVID-19 data in the coming month and reevaluate the guidance at the end of September.