Wyandotte County's COVID-19 health orders remain in place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Wyandotte County Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to table discussion until May 27 on changes or removal of its COVID-19 guidelines.

The county's current health order expires May 28.

County Health Department Director Juliann Van Liew told commissioners the department was against changing the health order, which went into effect on April 30.

Mask protocols continue for most public indoor settings.

The biggest reason Van Liew cited was only 3 out of 10 people in the county are vaccinated.

She also said she does not expect a substantial increase in vaccinations in the next two weeks.

The county is averaging about 10 COVID-19 cases per day and has a positivity rate of 9% to 10%, Van Liew reported.

She told commissioners younger people were the vast majority of news cases.

About 260 Wyandotte County students are on quarantine, she said.

Commissioner Mike Kane introduced a motion to remove the county health order and recommend residents follow the May 13 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

That motion failed, as did a similar motion from Commissioner Tom Burroughs that included the county health order expiring Tuesday morning.

The commission will meet again May 27 to decide how to proceed with its health order.