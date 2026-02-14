Wyandotte High School plans to reopen Feb. 17 after late January fire forced school to close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students, teachers, and staff are expected to be back inside Wyandotte High School for classes on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

In a statement posted Friday on the high school’s website, the school’s principal, Dr. Brian Guliford, said “professional cleaning crews continue to make excellent progress, and we fully anticipate the building will be thoroughly cleaned, prepared, and ready to safely welcome students and staff back to campus.”

The high school building, constructed in 1937 at 2501 Minnesota Ave., has been closed since a small fire started on a plastic cart in a storage closet under a stairway on Jan. 30.

Smoke from the fire spread into the school’s auditorium and the second and third floors of the building.

Students have been doing virtual learning since the January fire.

“Providing a safe, supportive, and positive learning environment remains our top priority,” Dr. Guliford said in his statement. “Our district and school teams have worked carefully to ensure all necessary steps have been taken to promote health, safety, and a smooth return to in-person learning. While a few limited areas of the building will remain temporarily closed as additional work is completed, clear signage will be in place to guide students and staff and ensure normal daily routines can continue with minimal disruption.”

Guliford reminded students in his statement to be ready for in-person classes by being rested, prepared and ready.

“Please watch for additional communication prior to Tuesday with any important updates, expectations, or helpful reminders to ensure a successful reopening,” he said in his statement. “We encourage students to arrive rested, prepared, and ready to reconnect with their teachers, classmates, and learning. Our staff is excited to welcome everyone back and continue the great work happening at Wyandotte High School. Thank you for your ongoing support, and we look forward to seeing our students on Tuesday, February 17th.”

—