'You helped build this shop for us': Devoured Pizza launches crowdfunding campaign to open brick-and-mortar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area pizza pop-up is launching a crowdfunding campaign to expand its business.

Devoured Pizza owner Jhy Coulter says her business has grown exponentially since launching from her backyard three years ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was just a way for me to see family and friends and connect with them, social distancing and stuff,” Coulter said. “I lost my job, I got furloughed during the pandemic, and it just kind of was like the perfect match at that right time.”

But success was not just served on a plate to Coulter — she says it took heart, grit and withstanding a little heat.

“It was a learning curve for sure,” she said. “I think it took me about 3-4 months to solidify a recipe and just get going with that.”

Now, her hard work is paying off. Devoured Pizza is customer-facing at private events, farmer’s markets and pop-ups throughout the Kansas City metro.

Coulter says she could not have done so without loyal customers.

“Just being a friend I definitely wanted to support, and then when I tasted the pizza, I was like yo this is fire,” said customer Jesse Phouangphet.

JuYeon makes pizza

Devoured Pizza hosted another pop-up Saturday outside Cafe Cà Phê as a way to say thank you to the community while asking for continued support.

Coulter’s next venture is a micro-concept called Orange By: Devoured — a brick-and-mortar pizzeria.

“I think coming off of Women’s History Month it’s really important to support local and women-owned businesses in the city," she said. "And seeing the turnout here, it definitely makes me proud to be a member of the Kansas City community."

She is asking the community to invest in her crowdfunding campaign so that she can reach her goal of $120,000.

“We want to push your palette, we want to get you in the door and try new things,” Coulter said.

Donors hoping to support Coulter's dream or serving more customers her award-winning recipes can give on Devoured's GoFundMe page.

