7 Kansas City-area senior living communities get together for 'Senior Prom'

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Residents at seven senior living communities in the Kansas City area got the chance to reminisce on old memories and make new ones at a 'Senior Prom' event on Wednesday.

Morningside Place, an anthem memory care community in Overland Park, hosted the event.

“This is more than just a dance; it’s a gateway to cherished memories and a chance to relive moments of youth that some may have missed or others long to revisit," said Chasity Mwangi, senior community relations director at Morningside Place.

For seniors like Elaine Nelson, it's a chance to prove that she can still have fun.

"I’m in my 70’s," she said. "I'm still having fun. And I don’t intend to give that up."

Mwangi said the event was a chance for the residents to go back in time.

"It’s a nostalgic journey back to a special time," she said. "The music and social gathering will flood their minds with memories, and they will instinctively know how to dance, laugh and make new memories.”

