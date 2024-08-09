Be Whole Again Farm in Excelsior Springs provides all-natural products to heal body and land

KSHB 41 reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. If you have a story idea to share, send her an email.

A family farm in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, hopes their products will heal bodies and heal our land. “Be Whole Again Farm” specializes in 100 percent grass-fed A2 raw milk.

“It’s a solution to some of the problems that people are looking for,” owner Scott Moser said. “More and more people are becoming more aware of the benefits. They want to have that additional, natural approach in their diet so they are seeking for ways to access that. But there have been less and less provisioners of the product out there.”

Owners Scott and Rachel Moser moved to Excelsior Springs in 2011 from Utah after selling their business. At the time, they were looking for a way to engage in a healthier lifestyle after their own personal health journey.

In the beginning, they produced just enough for themselves and to share with close clientele, but as the demand grew, so did their operations.

“They see that our quality is amazing and they do develop a relationship with us and so they kind of become a part of the family,” Rachel Moser said.

The couple says they never planned on farming. But 13 years into the business, they cannot stop now after hearing about the impact they are making on their neighbors’ health.

“People would tell us stories about how it had changed their life to switch to our milk,” Rachel Moser said.

Be Whole Again Farm specializes in grass-fed A2 raw milk, which means their dairy cows completely feed on regenerative grass and their milk is not pasteurized or homogenized.

Despite the health risks stated by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many customers are loyal to the farm’s product.

“Food from the source, as fresh as possible is very important for our bodies. And I also believe that Rachel and Scott do a really amazing job of like, rotational grazing and ensuring that they are keeping those nutrients in the land so they have a very high quality food available for their cows,” said long-time customer, Staci Moore.

Megan Blansett, who started becoming a regular about a month ago, says she switched over her family to raw milk two years ago. They have seen a huge improvement in digestion, especially her husband who they believed may be lactose intolerant.

“We really believe that God has created natural medicine in the world,” said Blansett. “We use medicine when we need to use it, but we’re trying to be as preventative as possible.”

In addition to raw milk, the Mosers also sell beef, chicken, pastured pork and raw honey. Every year, they are reaching more customers with their purpose, now delivering five days-a-week to 48 pick up locations across the Kansas City area.

“The need for others to also step in and be providers is a necessary role that needs to be filled,” said Scott Moser.

The family is leading by example to create a sustainable system that will outlive them for generations.

“That’s the sense that we have is, we’re all in this together,” said Rachel Moser.

