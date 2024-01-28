Chiefs display by Riverside artist unites community, spreads team spirit ahead of AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Jeff Parson, the 2023 Chiefs season is the year of the Swift-Kelce romance.

He commemorates it with a giant painting of Travis Kelce next to a smiling Taylor Swift in an 87 jersey holding a football, all in his front yard.

"I thought that was great," Parson said. "If you got a problem with that, there’s something wrong with you."

The artist commemorates other iconic moments in his larger-than-life lawn art in Riverside.

There's also Chiefs superstars Chris Jones and Isaiah Pacheco, and, of course, a shirtless Jason Kelce.

"After the Buffalo game, aren’t we all Jason Kelce?" Parson joked.

But it all starts with Big Red, or Andy Reid.

Parson said he's the first one to go out every year, and throughout the season, others join him.

"He’s like the first ornament on the Christmas tree," Parson said. "Every year he’s the one because he’s kinda the anchor of the team."

Parson's art reads like a book; it's a snapshot in time, almost like a scrapbook, to remember the seasons we've had.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Caroline Hogan

"At the end of the year, you could look at this and say, 'Yeah, that was the 2023 season,'" he said. "It’s an ever evolving work of art, and so finally we land here."

Now, Parson enjoys standing back and letting others admire his work.

He said at least 50 people we're at his front porch, and that was just on Saturday.

Joe and Kelley McCarthy are two sight-seers. Kelley saw the work on Facebook, and drove in from Olathe to see it in person.

"We wanted to get out of the house and come see it," Kelley said. "I love, like, Chris Jones, all of them actually."

Parson is humbled that people have made his house not only an attraction, but a tradition. He's happy to see his mission of his art uniting people is coming true.

"That’s what the Chiefs do — the Chiefs bring people together, and if my artwork can symbolize that and help you with that, let’s do it," Parson said.

It all comes down at the end of the season.

There's no telling what next season will bring, but Parson isn't ready to take these faces down, and he's quite certain he won't have to anytime soon.

"Are you kidding me? After we won that Buffalo game? Oh no, we are unstoppable all right," he cheered.

—

