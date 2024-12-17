Grant Elementary staff making holiday wishes come true

KANAS CITY, Kan. — At Grant Elementary School, one classroom has transformed into one of Santa's workshops.

"We have things like Legos, Play-Doh, games, Barbies and all the fun stuff," said Rachel Pollock, Grant Elementary social worker.

Staff and teachers are wrapping dozens of presents for families.

"It's really important to us, and we realize that for not just for them to be successful in school," Pollock said. "We want our families to feel cared for and supported in this way."

Each student qualifies for free and reduced lunch, and for some families, Pollock said financial barriers put a strain on the holiday season.

"A lot of them are single moms. They're families that are just faced with a lot of insecurities, whether it's housing, whether it's food, whether it's just being able to wake up every day and be able to solve their normal problems," Pollock said. "We have a lot of families that have to deal with violence or really scary, hard things."

Those reasons are why Pollock said walking alongside families through difficult times is very sacred to her.

"I try to be a positive light. I don't feel like I can solve all their problems, but feeling connected to them in this way is really how I want to be able to show them this, by letting them know that their kids are cared for and loved," Pollock said. "As a kid, you have something to look forward to: feeling loved, feeling the anticipation and hearing from a lot of our kids who don't get to experience that. A lot of them already say, 'I'm not getting a Christmas, or I don't think I'm going to get presents.' And that being expected for them just breaks my heart."

Grant Elementary holds wrapping parties before and after school so students can open presents on Christmas.

"I'm able to see glimmers that our kids get to experience in the midst of trauma, in the midst of a lot of darkness, in the midst of just a lot of uncertainty," Pollock said.

Pollock said people coming together to ensure their students enjoy the holidays is extremely meaningful for her.

"A lot of this is coming from our staff, family and friends. A lot of it's coming from churches, a lot of it's coming from people who just want to be generous," Pollock said. "I come and work in here and I'm overwhelmed with how much people love our kids and they don't even know them."

Pollock said the school has been doing this event for three years.

It started with five families. Now, they're helping roughly 21 families, providing gifts for about 45 students.

The school also has a clothing closet and food pantry for students and families in need, no questions asked.

For more information on how to donate, you can call the school at 913-627-4300.

