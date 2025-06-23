KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

A new partnership between nonprofit Growing Food Growing Health and the Ballard Center in Lawrence is increasing access to fresh, local and free produce to residents in need.

Annah Steele was a student at West Middle School in Lawrence when she began working with Growing Food Growing Health four years ago. On Monday, she was on the school's campus continuing her work in the nonprofits garden that grows around 3,000 pounds of produce a year.

"Getting your hands in the dirt and creating new life is something that is just very therapeutic," she said.

'It's your livelihood': Lawrence resources team up to increase access to fresh, free produce

The nonprofit educates local youth on how to garden. Growing Food Growing Health has had multiple community partners in Lawrence over the years, and the Ballard Center is its latest.

"It's your livelihood, you need good food," Steele said.

Since May 12, the nonprofit has donated over 36 pounds of produce to the Ballard Center's kitchen, which provides meals for the center's early childhood program.

"It means a lot to me to be able to cook fresh foods," said Solie Edison, kitchen coordinator and chef for the Ballard Center.

On Monday, Edison cooked meatloaf filled with vegetables from Growing Food Growing Health's garden, but the chef also adds nutritious vegetables to recipes that don't typically call for such ingredients.

Jason Gould/KSHB Growing Food Growing Health gardeners harvest potatoes on June 23, 2025.

"The first thing of radishes I got, I made pancakes with," Edison said.

Edison said he grew up in a low-income household and often ate processed foods. He said he understands what it's like to not have access to fresh, nutritious homestyle meals.

"Feels like I'm not just feeding these kids, but I'm also feeding the inner kid in myself, too," he said.

The Ballard Center has a 60-year history of childhood care, but it has since expanded and offers other resources for families and individuals such as a food pantry, clothing pantry, and financial assistance for expenses like rent and utilities.

Last year, over 7,000 people utilized the Ballard Center's food pantry, and later this year it will have a new space.

Jason Gould/KSHB Will Averill heads to what will be the Ballard Center's new family stabilization annex, which will house the center's food pantry and other resources.

The food pantry is currently located in the Ballard Center's basement, and because the early childhood center needs room to grow, a new building behind the center is in the process of being constructed.

"This is our new family stabilization annex, which is going to hold our pantry," said Will Averill, chief operating officer of the Ballard Center.

With a new grant-funded double-door cooler, Growing Food Growing Health will stock the new food pantry with fresh produce. Families will make appointments for the new pantry and can access fresh, local and free produce five days a week.

Averill said it's possible the new pantry will open in August.

For now, Growing Food Growing Health is holding a free produce market every Wednesday outside the Ballard Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The market does not require an appointment.

—