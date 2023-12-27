Kansas City-area man who volunteered with Global Care Force describes what Ukraine still needs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues, an aid package for Ukraine is still stuck in the U.S. Senate. Aid groups like Global Care Force say more help is desperately needed.

Brian Cullen, a registered nurse who volunteered for roughly two weeks with Global Care Force in Ukraine, explained what he saw.

"There was a lot of destruction. I think that's probably one thing that I noticed the most, was how much destruction there was,” he said.

He and GCF medical staff got back a few weeks ago. New groups go every month.

“I’m in love with that country and in love with those people because they're just fighters,” he said.

They treat everything you'd expect in a war zone. But what you don't expect to find in wintry Ukraine is warmth.

Cullen's example — a beekeeper he treated.

"After we left, he thanked me. We took pictures together; he wanted pictures," Cullen said. "And then he rode his bike back and brought honey for all of us. So in the midst of war, in the midst of having nothing, they're so willing to give whatever they have and they're so thankful for having someone there who actually cares about them."

The support that once flooded in has dried up.

The Germany-based Kiel Institute for the World Economy found newly committed aid reached a new low — an almost 90% drop compared to the same time last year.

"They're in it for the long haul,” Cullen said of the Ukrainian people. "We had a lot of discussions around how long do they think the war is going to go on. They were saying two to three years, [they’re] not giving up. There's a lot of pride in their country."

Cullen continued, “And they had said you know, it's great that we have money and people can send money and support from the US, but we really like having people here. That can treat us and care for us and we can talk to."

So, Cullen and Global Care Force won't give up either.

GCF is trying to raise $25,000 by Dec. 31 to get a matching donation from Church of the Resurrection.

You can donate by clicking this link.

