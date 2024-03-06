KC Current unveils pink seat in honor of late Leawood girl who championed inclusivity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leawood City Park reminds Sara Bloomfield of her daughter, Olivia, not just because she loved to play there, but because she's the reason kids with disabilities can enjoy it.

Sara points out the elements that were important to Olivia that were added, like a fence around the park, and flat surfaces and ramps for wheelchairs.

Olivia was born with Congenital Muscular Dystrophy.

In 2022, at the age of 10, she passed away. In her short life, she was a champion of inclusivity, and the park is just one of her accomplishments.

"Olivia was kind of just this little force," Sara said. "Kinda just became known around Kansas City as a voice of inclusion."

In honor of Olivia and the work she did, the KC Current unveiled a seat in her name, and favorite color: pink.

"She was kinda known for pink, because she typically drove a very bright, pink wheelchair that said Olivia on the back in bright pink," Sarah said. "She dressed in full color, and that's really the way she lived her life."

Even around the Bloomfield's neighborhood, pink bows adorn the trees, just like the ones Olivia wore in her hair.

Along with the modification to CPKC Stadium, like wheelchair accessible bathrooms, ramps, and a sensory room, the seat honors a child with disabilities that's carrying on Olivia's legacy.

The seats in that section are able to be moved around, making it easier to get in and out of compared to regular stadium seats.

"So many people looked up to her, so many people knew she was advocating for everyone else, so I think there's been a lot of support in advocating for her mission too," Sara said.

The mission continues in places like the park, and the pink seat reminds Sara just how proud she is of her daughter.

"She did a great job of laying out a map for all of us, what as a society we need to do, and the fact that it's being followed I think is very, very special," Sara said.

