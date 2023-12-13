Lawson family mourns loss of their son Carson Robinette, who died in single-car crash

LAWSON, Mo — Three months ago this week, 17-year-old Carson Robinette died in a single-car crash in Lawson, Missouri.

His family is raising money this weekend through a silent auction to pay for his funeral and headstone expenses.

On Sept. 15, Robinette and his friend were driving around town. Robinette and his twin brother, Caden, had just gotten their driver’s license that day.

The truck was traveling down a slick, gravel road when it lost control and hit a tree. Another teen who was in the car with him survived the crash and is on the road to recovery.

“I’ll be fine right now, and probably go home and be hit with a song," Keith Robinette, Carson's dad, said. "And then you’re done."

According to the family, Carson had completely turned his life around in the last year. He was using his testimony to help bring other teenagers to his faith.

Carson loved Jesus, his people and his 1984 Chevy C10 square body.

“This is Carson’s baby; he had only had it only a couple months before he passed. But this dude lived in this truck. He would come home and just sit in it,” Amanda Robinette, Carson's mom, said. “He was just very adventurous and had a huge zest for life and so much to live for.”

In the days following his death, countless people came to write messages of encouragement and gratitude all over his truck. It has been healing for the Robinette’s to read them.

“He just couldn’t wait to get it going and our plans are to restore it the way he wants to," Amanda Robinette said. “That’s the little things that keep us going — staying busy doing things in his honor.”

While no amount of time can fill the void they feel, the family says something their son said before he died has given them strength.

It was caught on a phone video with his twin brother Caden:

“Good things will always have to come to an end, sometimes, but I think it’s gonna be worth it.”

There will be a silent auction open to the public this Sunday, Dec. 17. from 2-4 p.m. at The Roney House in Lawson.

All proceeds will go toward a headstone and funeral expenses for Carson Robinette.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the Robinette family.

