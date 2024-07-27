'My first reaction was to cry': Dozens gather for vigil in Kansas City for Sonya Massey

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been less than a week since the body camera footage showing the killing of Sonya Massey was released to the public.

It immediately started a ripple effect that extended far beyond Springfield, Illinois, where it happened to right here in Kansas City.

Tykebrean Cheshier organized a vigil near the Country Club Plaza Friday afternoon.

“When I saw this video, my first reaction was to cry — cry, scream, yell — I couldn’t sleep," she said.

It's frustrating for people who came to the vigil like Zahra Briggs.

"Kansas City cares about this because it literally could have been Kansas City," she said. "It could've been anybody."

"To see this story played out time and time again where people have lost their lives for literally no reason," Briggs said. "It's scary every time I have to encounter law enforcement."

The people at this vigil say this is a moment of reflection, for people in front of and behind the badge.

"Self-reflection," Briggs said. "They have these law enforcement people; they hold such an important role in our society, and if nothing else, I hope this instance will allow people in these positions to take a step back and look within themselves."

