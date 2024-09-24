Primary care clinic opens near Linwood, Prospect to assist seniors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ArchWell Health is stepping up to bring essential health care to seniors living near Linwood and Prospect.

"I want the community to be healthy, and if I can be a part of them being healthy, then I'm really grateful for that," said Dr. Stephanie Revels.

Revels, the physician for ArchWell Health, lives in the area. She said the need for geriatric care nearby is critical.

"It's very crucial because this has been an area that's been underserved for a while, and for us to be here and be a part of the community is really, really important," Revels said. "We want people to know that we're here for them, that we want to be a part of the community and we participate in events that are going on in the community, too."

The primary care clinic offers a 24-hour service line where vaccinations, health screenings and same-day sick appointments can be scheduled.

And while access is the clinic's main goal, Revels said it also provides a one-stop shop for those needing other assistance.

"We have a social worker that can help people get with food needs or housing needs, and we have dietitians that consult, so we really want to make sure that everything is addressed for the member in a way that we can keep them in this location if we can," Revels said. "But if we need to send them to specialists, we have a list of specialists that are on their insurance plan that work with us."

ArchWell Health also provides activities and classes to encourage members to avoid isolation and utilize the social space to connect with others.

Activities include nutritional education classes, chair yoga, active exercises, birthday celebrations, board games, and reading materials and articles on healthy aging.

Rae Daniel/KSHB ArchWell Health is a new geriatric care clinic in the Linwood and Prospect neighborhood.

To qualify for membership, applicants must be at least 60 years old and hold a Medicare plan the clinic accepts.

Membership consultants help navigate applicants through the process, making sure they have a local Medicare broker they can work with, especially if patients don't have a plan ArchWell Health accepts.

To learn more, click here.

