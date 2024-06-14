SAVE Inc. helping unhoused LGBTQ community find places to stay when others can't

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At Friday night's Kansas City Current match, a portion of merch sales will go toward SAVE Inc. and Pride Haven.

Ahead of that, Patrick McLaughlin, the CEO of SAVE Inc., and Jasmine, a trans woman living in Pride Haven, explained how it works and what it's for.

"It changed my life a little bit for the better, in my opinion, because if it wasn't for here, I'd be street homeless," Jasmine said. "Having a place to stay at night helps me find a job easier."

There to help her through step one and all the ones after is SAVE Inc.

"If we don't intervene, if we don't help find a way to help them find housing within 48 hours, there's an 80% chance that they become chronically homeless," McLaughlin said.

Part of that temporary housing is Pride Haven, an overnight shelter for young LGBTQ adults.

"You know it's unfortunate — the stigma around being in the LGBTQ community," McLaughlin said. "Whether it's your gender identity, whether it's an attraction, or because of your sexual preferences that you're just not welcome in your home. We still live in that culture."

It's something Jasmine knows all too well.

"Basically, I was supposed to join a group home, but all of them said no because I'm trans," Jasmine said.

Jasmine spoke on what kind of impact that left on her.

"It made me feel sad, but I've kind of become numb to that kind of stuff at this point," Jasmine said. "I've been through a lot, so like, it's just one of those things that after you experience, let's be honest, discrimination, so many times, you not become immune, but you just become numb to it."

But Pride Haven said yes, and ahead of the KC Current game where merch sales will help keep people off the streets and out of summer heat, Jasmine wants to let other people like her know here to take their first step.

"I would let them know that places do exist that care," she said. "A lot of places don't, but there are still some people that do care about you."

—

