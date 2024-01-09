Snowfall could be economic boost for independent snow removal crews in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers and snow removal crews think of the snowfall very differently.

Instead of dread, every inch of snow that falls is good news to Ray’s Lawn Mowing and Snow Removal and the many independent removal services like it.

"I feel great," said Ray Leiker, owner of Ray's Lawn Mowing and Snow Removal. “We needed this. We haven’t had a decent snow in Kansas City for a while, you know?"

Leiker spent his afternoon in a salt truck clearing business parking lots and driveways.

He says this time of year is slow for lawn services, so many of them pick up the ice melt in the winter.

Days with a lot of snowfall can be a huge revenue booster.

"I'm thinking we may get to eat better,” he said. "I hear we got more coming Friday, hallelujah!"

Local businesses rely on the smaller, independent crews to clear those last few feet from stoop to street.

“They rely on us to get the job done and they have for many years. This is my eighth or ninth season,” Leiker said.

