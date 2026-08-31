Where Kansas City Goes for Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine

GLADSTONE, Mo — Tucked away near North Oak Trafficway in Gladstone sits a plaza that transports visitors straight to Vietnam through food, culture and community.

Little Saigon Plaza has quietly become one of the Kansas City area’s most authentic destinations for Vietnamese cuisine, something local food influencer Nancy Le says many people still do not know exists.

“There’s different varieties of food you can get,” Le said.

Le first discovered the plaza through family members in the Northland and now regularly shares the hidden gem with thousands of followers on social media through her @eatswithnancy. Her recent social media reel highlighting Little Saigon Plaza received thousands of views and hundreds of likes, with many commenters saying they had no idea the plaza existed.

“A lot of people who live in Kansas City didn’t know it existed,” she explained.

The plaza is home to several Vietnamese restaurants and shops, each bringing its own recipes and flavors to the community.

One of her favorite stops is PHO TUOI, known for its rich bowls of pho and spicy Vietnamese chili oil.

Vietnamese spring rolls are another staple throughout the plaza, with each restaurant offering its own take on the classic dish.

“Every restaurant, they have their own taste, their own recipe,” Wendy Ho.

New business owner Wendy Ho is continuing that tradition at San’s Sandwiches, where customers can find authentic bánh mì sandwiches served on perfectly toasted bread.

“I show them directly what to eat, and they are happy and leave me with five stars,” Ho said.

Restaurant owners and food creators alike say their goal is to introduce more Kansas Citians to Vietnamese food and culture.

“I want to make people try and experiment with new food and culture of Vietnam,” Ho said.

According to the City of Gladstone, Little Saigon Plaza is privately owned by an out-of-state owner. Visitors are encouraged to check online for business hours before visiting, as some shops close during weekdays.

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