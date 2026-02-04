'Zero association': Kansas Citian Cliff Illig's name appears in Epstein files release

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cliff Illig, the co-founder of Cerner Corporation (now Oracle Health), released a statement Wednesday after his name appeared in the most-recent release of the Epstein files.

The Department of Justice last week released millions of pages of documents associated with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

“I want to unequivocally state that I have had zero association with Jeffrey Epstein,” Illig said in a statement to media outlets on Wednesday.

Illig said in the statement that after he learned his name was included in the recent release of documents, he asked outline legal counsel to review the instances in which his name appeared.

Lawyers found more than 300 pages in which Illig was referenced, though many were duplicates. Illig says the references reflected an attempt by a bank to contact prospective clients, including Illig, to market banking investments.

Illig said he had no knowledge of the investments.

“Simply put, the documents reflect a one-way effort by investment bankers to reach me, an attempted connection that never occurred,” said Illig, who was also the former principal owner of Sporting Kansas City. “My thoughts are with the victims; I wish them peace as they continue to navigate this terrible situation.”

Illig was honored last November as one of the 2025 Kansas Citians of the Year during the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner.

