Bills fire Sean McDermott after 9 seasons of not reaching Super Bowl, AP sources say

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have fired Sean McDermott, according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision.

The move came two days after the Bills were eliminated in a heart-wrenching 33-30 overtime loss at Denver in the divisional round of the playoffs.

McDermott’s tenure ends after nine seasons in which he transformed the franchise into a perennial winner but was knocked for failing to make a Super Bowl appearance.

Buffalo became the NFL’s first team to win a playoff round in seven consecutive years but not reach the Super Bowl.