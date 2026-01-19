Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsNational News

Actions

Bills fire Sean McDermott after 9 seasons of not reaching Super Bowl, AP sources say

Bills Broncos Football
RJ Sangosti/AP
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott reacts during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/RJ Sangosti)
Bills Broncos Football
Posted

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have fired Sean McDermott, according to two people with direct knowledge of the decision.

The move came two days after the Bills were eliminated in a heart-wrenching 33-30 overtime loss at Denver in the divisional round of the playoffs.

McDermott’s tenure ends after nine seasons in which he transformed the franchise into a perennial winner but was knocked for failing to make a Super Bowl appearance.

Buffalo became the NFL’s first team to win a playoff round in seven consecutive years but not reach the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg