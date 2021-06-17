Biden to sign bill Thursday making Juneteenth a federal holiday

President Joe Biden is set to sign a bill into law Thursday that will make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Biden is scheduled to sign the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law at about 3:30 p.m. ET. He and Vice President Kamala Harris will also deliver remarks at the event held in the East Room of the White House.

Juneteenth is observed on June 19 every year. It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and is also known as Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day, and Juneteenth Independence Day.

The holiday dates back to June 19, 1865, when Major General Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in Galveston. The order let the slaves of Texas know they were free, in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation.

The U.S. House overwhelmingly passed the legislation to mark the federal holiday on Wednesday, a day after the U.S. Senate gave its approval.

This is the first time in nearly 40 years that the U.S. has recognized a new federal holiday. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was the last added in 1983. There will now be 12 federal holidays.

By making it a federal holiday, the bill only guarantees federal workers will get Juneteenth off. There is no requirement that private businesses give employees the day off.

While many are celebrating Congress’ move, others are critical, saying it’s largely symbolic and more concrete things could be done to assist the African American community.