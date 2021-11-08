Watch
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more Trump associates in probe

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 3:02 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 16:02:11-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six associates of former President Donald Trump who were involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

The new subpoenas further escalate the panel’s probe into the origins of the violent attack.

The panel’s chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said in a statement Monday that the committee is demanding testimony and documents from former Trump campaign officials and others who strategized about how to halt the certification of Biden’s victory in a so-called “war room” ahead of the siege.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

