1960s civil rights activist Robert Moses has died

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo shows Robert "Bob" Moses, a director of the Mississippi Summer Project and organizer for the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) answers questions about Freedom Summer in 1964 during a national youth summit hosted by the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Civil rights activist Robert Moses has died at the age of 86.

Moses endured beatings and jail while leading Black voter registration drives in the American South during the 1960s and later helped improve minority education in math.

Moses worked to dismantle segregation as the Mississippi field director of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee during the civil rights movement and was central to the 1964 “Freedom Summer” in Mississippi.

An official who worked for Moses’ Algebra Project said the family confirmed that Moses died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Florida.

