2 dead in Texas after train hits vehicle that attempted to pass railroad crossing

Authorities in Texas say two people were killed when the vehicle they were in was hit by an Amtrak train in Houston.

Harris County Sheriff's Office says around 8 p.m. Sunday, the two people were inside a Chrysler 300 when they attempted to get around crossing signals, which were down, and lights were flashing red when it was struck by the train.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames, the department said.

Officials said a man and woman were both ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.